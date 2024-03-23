Scotland hold on for first away win over Wales since 2004 following late drama

Scotland held on to claim a 20-18 victory over Wales in a nail-biting Women’s Six Nations encounter at Cardiff Arms Park.

In a dramatic finish to this opening-round encounter, Lleucu George had the chance to draw Wales level but she unable to convert Alex Callender’s last-gasp try as Scotland held on for their first away win over the Welsh since 2004.

It also saw Scotland Women record seven successive victories for the first time in their history.

First blood

Wales drew first blood in the fifth minute when Alisha Butchers and Natalia John earned a penalty which Keira Bevan slotted over to make it 3-0.

However, Scotland responded immediately by scoring the first try of the game through Coreen Grant and they would go on to dominate the rest of the first half.

The Scots, seeking to avenge last year’s home defeat to Wales, stormed ahead when Grant’s speed allowed her to touch down in the corner, with Helen Nelson adding the extras.

Nelson extended Scotland’s lead with a penalty but Wales cut the deficit to 10-6 at the break after Sisilia Tuipulotu’s big carry helped earn the hosts a penalty of their own, Bevan adding the three points despite almost running the shot clock down.

Turnover

Scotland scored their second converted try of the match nine minutes into the second half after winning a turnover, Emma Orr helping to release Rhona Lloyd who raced clear to dot down.

That threatened to end Wales’ hopes but they started to click for the first time in the match and moments after coming close to the Scotland line, they finally had a try of their own when Tuipulotu barged over from close range for a score that was converted by Bevan.

Nelson drilled over another penalty to edge Scotland back into a seven-point lead but they were made to play the final minutes with 14 players after Alex Stewart was sent to the sin bin as the penalties started to build up.

Wales took advantage by scoring a try that reduced Scotland’s lead to two points, Callender bundled her way through the visiting defence in the 78th minute, but George missed the resulting conversion as the hosts fell just short.

