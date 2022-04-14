Scotland, Wales and Ukraine learn rearranged World Cup play-off dates

Wales will face the winner of the World Cup play off semi final between Scotland and Ukraine on 5 June in Cardiff

The date was announced by FIFA on Thursday afternoon following confirmation that the semi-final in Scotland had been rescheduled for June 1.

The match had been due to take place in March but was postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Whoever qualifies from the clash in Cardiff will be in a finals group alongside England, the United States and Iran.

If Wales win the playoff final, they will make their first appearance in the finals of the World Cup since 1958.

Their their first game would be against the United States on 21 November, followed by a game against Iran on 25 November.

The clash with England would take place on 29 November.

Five games

Following confirmation of the new date for the playoff final, Wales will face five games in just 14 days in June

June Fixtures

1 June Poland v Cymru (UEFA Nations League)

5 June Cymru v Scotland or Ukraine (FIFA World Cup Play-Off Final)

8 June Cymru v Netherlands (UEFA Nations League)

11 June Cymru v Belgium (UEFA Nations League)

14 June Netherlands v Cymru (UEFA Nations League)

Steve Williams, Football Association of Wales President, said: “Following today’s announcement from FIFA and UEFA about the World Cup Play-Off Final and Nations League matches in June, whilst we are pleased to see the matter resolved, we have absolute sympathy with our fans and the inconvenience this has caused.

“The FAW lobbied both governing bodies to limit the disruption as much as possible for our fans, whilst recognising the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in through no fault of all parties involved.

“We value the support of The Red Wall; you are absolutely integral to the success of the team on the pitch, and you will be needed more than ever in June’s Play-Off Final.”

Play-Off Final Tickets

The Play-Off Final at Cardiff City Stadium is sold out. Tickets purchased for the original March date for the Play-Off Final are valid for the rearranged match on 5 June 2022.

For those who are unable to attend the rearranged match a refund request can be made for the face value of the tickets (as per the FAW’s Refund Policy) by emailing tickets@faw.co.uk within 28 days.

The FAW has confirmed the campaign ticket for Cymru’s upcoming 2022 UEFA Nation’s League home fixtures at Cardiff City Stadium will be available to The Red Wall members from 10am on Wednesday, 20 April.

The ticket will cover all three home matches (Netherlands, Belgium & Poland). Individual match tickets will be available to purchase from midday on Tuesday 3rd May.

