Scott Quinnell coaches a rugby team for people with all abilities

For the first time ever, a series about T1 rugby, a new format of rugby for people of all abilities, has been screened on television.

In the new series, Stryd i’r Sgrym (Street to Scrum), which first aired S4C on Tuesday 30 January but is available to stream now in S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, Scott will face a new challenge to train a team of players of different abilities and backgrounds.

The team will play a competitive match at the end of the series against an English team.

T1

T1 is a new format from World Rugby that was launched in Paris ahead of the Rugby World Cup final in September.

It’s a non-contact game but still includes characteristics of rugby such as scrums and lineouts.

The emphasis is on fun, fitness, and inclusion – T1 is a game for everyone, played by anyone.

World Rugby’s hope is that this new format attracts people to the sport, in a time where there have been concerns about the game due to injuries, especially to the head.

Part of the training team with Scott is Ken Owens, former captain of the Welsh men’s team, Alex Jones, one of the Welsh Rugby Union coaches, Siwan Lilicrap, former captain of the Welsh women’s team and Billy McBryde, who plays for the Doncaster Knights.

Helping the process is Osian Leader, a Psychotherapist from the School of Hard Knocks charity.

Challenges

The charity helps people improve their mental and physical health, and Osian’s role is to ensure the challenges the contributors face are positive steps forward in their lives.

Some have played rugby before, and others are pure beginners, but each has faced different personal challenges, including Dylan Evans, from Waunfawr.

Dylan is already a member of the Stingrays Rugby Club in Colwyn Bay, which is a team for people with mixed abilities, but this new format caught his attention.

Dylan was diagnosed with ADHD when he was 7 years old, and very recently, he was also diagnosed with Autism. He finds it difficult to communicate with people at times.

Jackie, Dylan’s mother, said: “He hasn’t had opportunities like other young people of the same age because of his personality and character, and his needs, which isn’t very fair. I think every person and child should have the same opportunities in life.”

And Scott Quinnell is very passionate about helping people have the confidence to play, and the opportunity to work together as a team: “Because I can’t play anymore, I’m not part of a team every week. And I miss being part of a team – you’re my team.”

The headquarters for the next three months will be Welshpool, and the crew will also train in Cefneithin and at Nant Conwy Rugby Club.

Watch the promo here and tune in every Tuesday at 21.00. You can also watch on demand: S4C Clic, iPlayer and other platforms

