Scrum V Top 5: New series kicks off with Sam Warburton tonight

A brand new series kicks-off this evening on BBC One Wales with comedian Mike Bubbins who will be interviewing former Wales and British Lions Captain Sam Warburton about his top five team-mates.

Starting tonight at 8pm, Scrum V Top 5 is a four-part-series based at Mike’s bar – at his home – in which he invites Welsh sporting legends to share their top 5s.

Others in the series include sporting greats Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson and Dan Biggar.

Mike’s at-home bar, adorned with sporting memorabilia provides a great back-drop to entertain the sporting heroes and learn more about them. Former Wales and Lions Captain, Sam Warburton kicks off the series with his all-time favourite team-mates.

Impossible task

By his own admission it’s an almost impossible task to whittle it down to five, so he employs a filter – Wales are playing England in Cardiff and Wales are five points down with ten minutes to go; who does he want on his team?

After some soul-searching, Sam talks through his all time top five with each selection revealing something about the man himself, giving the viewers and insight into the legendary Welsh captain and leader.

When asked by Mike what makes a good team-mate, Sam says: “They’ve got to be a good player, obviously but are they selfless as a team player, are they a good influence on the rest of the group – are they positive people? And are they resilient characters?”

Number five on the list is the American Blaine Scully.

Listing his reasons for choosing his former team-mate at Cardiff, Sam talks about Scully’s team-motivation, his energy and humour.

Sam recounts some of Blaine’s inspirational speeches which would send the players into battle for the team.

Sam’s third choice is New Zealander, Paul Tito.

Among the many strengths of Tito were his leadership qualities. Sam recounts how he empowered him and filled him as a young player – as he was then – with confidence.

Lessons

One of his greatest lessons to Sam was not to take things personally and to keep his cool when players were intent on irritating and riling him.

Sam also recounts how, during a team social Tito empowered Sam to stick to his guns and not give in to peer pressure when it came to drinking alcohol during team socials.

Drinking culture was prevalent in rugby during Sam’s early years in the game but Tito ensured Sam wasn’t swayed by other team-mates; something the former Wales and Lions captain holds dear to this day.

During the course of the interview Mike delves into Sam’s incredible career as well as reflecting on Mike’s own person career highlights including wearing the number 7 jersey for Barry Boys Comprehensive. The rest of Sam’s – somewhat surprising – list will be revealed over the bar with Mike offering his thoughts on Sam’s selection.

SCRUM V TOP 5 will be shown tonight (Monday, 4 November) on BBC One Wales at 8pm and BBC iPlayer.

An extended version will also be available on BBC Sounds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

