Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Seb Palmer-Houlden grabs last-minute winner for Newport at Doncaster

13 Jan 2024 1 minute read
Background picture by Pwimageglow (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Seb Palmer-Houlden netted a stoppage-time winner as Newport continued their strong run of form with a 1-0 triumph at Doncaster.

Clear-cut chances were hard to come by during a game in which both sides lacked quality in their creativity.

But Palmer-Houlden snatched the three points three minutes into added time when he connected with a side-foot volley as he met Lewis Payne’s cross in the middle of the goal.

It had been a lacklustre affair for much of the 93 minutes that preceded the winner.

Deflected

Will Evans saw a volley deflected wide after controlling the ball with his chest as Newport looked to capitalise on a bright start.

Hosts Doncaster grew into the game and new signing Billy Waters drew a good save from Nick Townsend with a diving header before Joe Ironside and Luke Molyneux were denied by the Newport keeper.

Ironside saw a volley cannon off Townsend and rattle the crossbar with 13 minutes to go and Doncaster substitute Kyle Hurst poked a shot straight at Townsend before Palmer-Houlden’s winner.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.