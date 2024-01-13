Seb Palmer-Houlden grabs last-minute winner for Newport at Doncaster

Seb Palmer-Houlden netted a stoppage-time winner as Newport continued their strong run of form with a 1-0 triumph at Doncaster.

Clear-cut chances were hard to come by during a game in which both sides lacked quality in their creativity.

But Palmer-Houlden snatched the three points three minutes into added time when he connected with a side-foot volley as he met Lewis Payne’s cross in the middle of the goal.

It had been a lacklustre affair for much of the 93 minutes that preceded the winner.

Deflected

Will Evans saw a volley deflected wide after controlling the ball with his chest as Newport looked to capitalise on a bright start.

Hosts Doncaster grew into the game and new signing Billy Waters drew a good save from Nick Townsend with a diving header before Joe Ironside and Luke Molyneux were denied by the Newport keeper.

Ironside saw a volley cannon off Townsend and rattle the crossbar with 13 minutes to go and Doncaster substitute Kyle Hurst poked a shot straight at Townsend before Palmer-Houlden’s winner.

