Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Second half blitz sees Wrexham cruise past Halifax

25 Oct 2022 1 minute read
Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Background picture by Markbarnes (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Three second-half goals saw Wrexham come from behind to beat Halifax 3-1 at the Racecourse.

The Red Dragons remain second in the National League table, while the Shaymen have dropped to 19th.

Halifax were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe converted from the spot to put them in front.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnson was called into action to deny Ollie Palmer’s effort before Callum McFadzean’s header hit the crossbar.

Wrexham equalised in the 64th minute when Ben Tozer smashed the ball into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

Jordan Davies put the Red Dragons in front in the 83rd minute after stabbing home from a Palmer cross.

Aaron Hayden added a third in the 90th minute, heading home from a corner to wrap up three points for Wrexham.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.