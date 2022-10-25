Second half blitz sees Wrexham cruise past Halifax

The Red Dragons remain second in the National League table, while the Shaymen have dropped to 19th.

Halifax were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe converted from the spot to put them in front.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnson was called into action to deny Ollie Palmer’s effort before Callum McFadzean’s header hit the crossbar.

Wrexham equalised in the 64th minute when Ben Tozer smashed the ball into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

Jordan Davies put the Red Dragons in front in the 83rd minute after stabbing home from a Palmer cross.

Aaron Hayden added a third in the 90th minute, heading home from a corner to wrap up three points for Wrexham.