Serious incident reported after Wales fan flees taxi in Armenia

A female Wales Away supporter out in Yerevan ahead of Cymru’s crunch qualifier against Armenia, has reported a serious incident where she was propositioned by a taxi driver in the city last night.

The fan, who was on her own, was asked for sexual favours as payment for her cab fare. Thankfully, she escaped unscathed but reported the incident to Fan Embassy Wales, the supporters group who look after Welsh fan interests abroad.

Posting on their X account on Friday morning, Fan Embassy Wales wrote: “A serious incident took place last night when a Welsh fan was in the back of a taxi from Beatles bar when the driver pulled into a quiet place and joined her in the back asking for sexual favours as payment.. she managed to get out of the cab unharmed but was very scared

“I will report this to the police now and British embassy but please be aware and if you are a single person late at night be extra careful. Best advice is to take a photo of the cab and post it to a mate or don’t travel alone if possible..she asked me to make other fans aware

“She is OK and got out unscathed but obviously distressed and must have felt very vulnerable.”

The Fan Embassy also posted that it had heard of taxi drivers trying to overcharge Wales fans on journeys from the airport to the city.

Still getting reports of taxi issues from the yerevan airport to the City centre..normal price is about 5000 (£10) but some are asking 25000 barter before agreeing a price. pic.twitter.com/bLVD6DPixu — Fan Embassy Wales (@WeAreFSACymru) November 17, 2023

Earlier in the night Wales fans were in their usual exuberant mood, partying together at the Beatles bar in the city centre where they belted out a passionate rendition of Yma o Hyd.

Wales face Armenia on Saturday. Kick off is 2pm UK time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

