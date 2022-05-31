Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales slams ‘real blow’ as no S4C live coverage allowed of Wales v SA tour

31 May 2022 1 minute Read
Wales’ Taine Basham. Picture by David Davies / PA Wire. Jo Stevens picture by Richard Townsend (CC BY 3.0).

The Shadow Secretary of State for Wales has slammed as a “real blow” the news that no S4C live coverage will be allowed of the Wales v South Africa tour over the summer.

Wales’ three summer rugby Tests against South Africa will only be shown on Sky Sports, with no live Welsh language coverage.

Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens MP, said in response that “Welsh-language coverage shouldn’t be an afterthought”.

“For thousands of fans, this comes as a real blow,” the Labour MP for Cardiff Central said.

“The Conservative government must support reform of the listed sporting events regime, to ensure a fair deal for Wales.

“All Welsh fans deserve to be able to our national team in Welsh on free-to-air TV.”

Amazon Prime Video have shown Wales’ autumn rugby matches over the past few years. In 2020 they allowed S4C to broadcast the games in Welsh, before offering their own Welsh language service.

Wales play South Africa on July 2, July 9 and July 16.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dai Rob
Dai Rob
48 minutes ago

What say do the WRU get in this?

1
Reply
Eifion
Eifion
35 minutes ago

It’s all about money unfortunately, but that’s the way of the world.

1
Reply
Gareth
Gareth
16 minutes ago

Sky won the rights after making the highest bid for all of Cymru, Eng, Ire, Scot, games on tour, This deal is with SANZAAR. All future games are behind pay wall.WRU sold the rights to the 6 Nations to a private equity firm, who sold the TV rights to Amazon.

1
Reply
Malcolm rj
Malcolm rj
1 minute ago

Why pay for the TV license in Wales

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.