Shadow Secretary of State for Wales slams ‘real blow’ as no S4C live coverage allowed of Wales v SA tour
The Shadow Secretary of State for Wales has slammed as a “real blow” the news that no S4C live coverage will be allowed of the Wales v South Africa tour over the summer.
Wales’ three summer rugby Tests against South Africa will only be shown on Sky Sports, with no live Welsh language coverage.
Shadow Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens MP, said in response that “Welsh-language coverage shouldn’t be an afterthought”.
“For thousands of fans, this comes as a real blow,” the Labour MP for Cardiff Central said.
“The Conservative government must support reform of the listed sporting events regime, to ensure a fair deal for Wales.
“All Welsh fans deserve to be able to our national team in Welsh on free-to-air TV.”
Amazon Prime Video have shown Wales’ autumn rugby matches over the past few years. In 2020 they allowed S4C to broadcast the games in Welsh, before offering their own Welsh language service.
Wales play South Africa on July 2, July 9 and July 16.
What say do the WRU get in this?
It’s all about money unfortunately, but that’s the way of the world.
Sky won the rights after making the highest bid for all of Cymru, Eng, Ire, Scot, games on tour, This deal is with SANZAAR. All future games are behind pay wall.WRU sold the rights to the 6 Nations to a private equity firm, who sold the TV rights to Amazon.
Why pay for the TV license in Wales