Sheffield United and Wrexham charged with failing to control players in cup tie

Sheffield United and Wrexham have both been charged with failing to control their players in last week’s Carabao Cup tie at Bramall Lane.

Opposing players were involved in a mass melee after United midfielder Sydie Peck appeared to prevent Wrexham’s Jack Marriott from retrieving the ball from the net after Sebastian Revan’s stoppage-time consolation goal for the visitors.

A Football Association statement read: “Sheffield United and Wrexham have been charged following a mass confrontation during their EFL Cup game on Tuesday, August 13.

“It’s alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way in the 94th minute.

“Sheffield United and Wrexham have until Wednesday, August 21 to provide their respective responses.”

The Blades won the match 4-2 after falling behind to Will Boyle’s opener, scoring through Auston Trusty, Louie Marsh, Anis Slimane and Lewis Brunt’s own goal before Revan’s late effort.

