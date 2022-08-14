Shock as Gareth Bale is left out of LAFC squad

There was a shock for the fans of LAFC when it was announced that Gareth Bale had been left out of the squad for the match with Charlotte FC.

In a move that surprised many, Bale, as well as fellow star signing Giorgio Chiellini, were late additions to the club’s player availability report, which was updated to include their names.

Bale, 33, and Chiellini, 38, were listed as ‘out’ due to ‘load management’.

With LAFC playing three games in a week starting with the Saturday evening match against Charlotte FC, then at home on Tuesday evening against Wayne Rooney’s DC United, followed by an away game at San Jose Earthquakes next Saturday, it’s thought that while both players are not carrying injuries, LAFC are keen to manage the minutes Bale and Chiellini play as they aim to get fully match fit.

Bale has yet to start a game, and has played a total of 96 minutes in four MLS games, scoring two goals.

LAFC are currently top of the MLS Western Conference and unbeaten in five games.

While many LAFC fans questioned the club’s decision to omit their star names, the decision did go down well with one set of fans however.

This was the reaction from the Charlotte FC support, who were more than happy to see Bale and Chiellini rested!

No Bale or Chellini? https://t.co/yY60gKoesR pic.twitter.com/apvWYZMP0w — The Queen's Firm | Charlotte's Oldest Football SG (@queensfirm) August 14, 2022

