Shock name enters race to become next Wales football manager

A new candidate has emerged in the race to replace Rob Page as the new Wales international football team manager.

In the historic surrounds of Cardiff Castle, Manic Street Preachers’ Nicky Wire was put forward as the ideal candidate by his bandmate James Dean Bradfield, who urged the crowd to tell the Football Association of Wales that the outspoken bassman would be the perfect man for the Welsh job,

“We need a new f*cking angle,” said Bradfield in proffering up his mate to take the reigns of the national side.

After the heartbreaking loss to Poland it’s now a case of From Despair To Where in the FAW’s search for a new boss. and who better than the man who has got A Design For Life to lead the national squad to glory.

Wire of course is a proud Welsh football fan with international experience having captained the Wales national schoolboys side in his youth. A talented young footballer he was offered trials at both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal but back and knee problems brought his football career to a premature end.

The band have experience of collaborating with Wales squads previously having famously recorded Together Stronger (C’mon Wales) the official anthem for The Red Wall at Euro 2016.

We’re certain Nicky Wire would insist Everything Must Go before urging a Faster style of play. As Underdogs his tactical blueprint for Welsh football would be to Strip It Down but Stay Beautiful and then Slash ‘n’ Burn the opposition.

Just imagine the press conferences with Nicky Wire in charge, although we’re unsure whether a leopard print kit would be a step too far for most Wales fans.

On stage at Cardiff Castle last night at the Manics’ gig with Suede, James Dean Bradfield pointed to Wire’s extensive knowledge of both literature and nutrition as some of his strong points, although Wire did respond with: “I don’t think Ribena, Kit Kats, and chips would be good for the Welsh football team!”

It’s not the first time the Manics have had a say in who should be the new Wales manager – or maybe that’s who shouldn’t be the Welsh boss.

Back in 1998 at a gig for Radio 1 in Cooper’s Field in Cardiff, they famously sparked a war of words with then manager Bobby Gould by changing the lyrics of ‘Everything Must Go’ to ‘Bobby Gould Must Go’.

Listen to Manics singing ‘Bobby Gould Must Gould



Gould then slammed the Manics the following week on BBC’s Football Focus, saying: “That lad Richey – I don’t think that’s the right way for young people to lead their lives”.

The band then fired back at Gould in the following week’s NME.

“My only problem with Bobby Gould is I thought he was really out of order having a go at Richey,” said Nicky Wire. “I don’t think it’s very laudable to have a go at somebody who can’t defend themselves. I’ve supported Wales since I was very, very young, I was going to Home Internationals when Bobby Gould still had dreams of playing for England, so I don’t feel there’s anything wrong if I wanna criticise the manager. Everybody else does it. But I still want Wales to win every single match with a passion.”

The inept Welsh manager, who gave Robert Page his international debut, presided over four years of chaos before finally resigning in 1999.

At the time it was revealed that the Manics had offered to donate thirty grand to the Football Association of Wales to hire Terry Venables as manager of the Welsh side. Sadly, negotiations broke down with the former England and Tottenham boss who wasn’t convinced it was the right job for him.

