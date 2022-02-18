Six Nations insist there are ‘no plans’ to ditch Italy for South Africa

The Six Nations have insisted it has no “plans” to ditch Italy in favour of South Africa.

They have issued a statement in response to a report in the Daily Mail that the Springboks were being lined up to replace the struggling Italians in the international rugby tournament from 2025

Those reports led to a fierce backlash and widescale public condemnation of the controversial proposal.

In a statement they say: “Six Nations Rugby, comprising the six Unions and Federations and CVC, wish to confirm that they are not entertaining any discussion nor developing any plans to add or replace any participating Union.

“All its energy is focused on the current strategic discussions regarding the July and November international windows and structure of the global season, and to ensure a positive outcome for the development of the game.”

