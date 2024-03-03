Sky Sports ridiculed over best ever Wales international XI

When Sky Sports posted their best ever Cymru 11 for St David’s Day, no one was quite expecting the line-up they picked.

In fact, so bizarre was it that you had to ask the question what were they smoking when they compiled it?

One name stood out above some debatable inclusions however – and that was perennial Newcastle United substitute Paul Dummett, who made a grand total of five international appearances for Wales between 2014-2019.

The only thing remarkable about his international bows were how stop start they were on account of he kept withdrawing from squads.

For instance, in In May 2017, Wales manager Chris Coleman said that Dummett would no longer make himself available for international selection. He was recalled to the national team in August 2018, before making himself unavailable again in August 2019, seemingly ending his international career.

The response from the Red Wall to the Sky 11 was as expected hilariously scathing, as the comments below show.

So who would make your best ever Wales 11? Let us know!

