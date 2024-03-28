Sophie Ingle keeps Wales captaincy for Euro 2025 qualification campaign

New head coach Rhian Wilkinson has confirmed Sophie Ingle will remain as Wales captain for the upcoming Euro 2025 qualification campaign.

Wales meet Croatia and Kosovo next month and Chelsea midfielder Ingle leads a 26-strong squad that includes Football Association of Wales academy players Soffia Kelly, Elena Cole and Mared Griffiths for the first time.

150 caps

Jess Fishlock will become Wales’ first-ever 150-cap player by featuring in both qualifiers, at home to Croatia at Wrexham on April 5 and away to Kosovo four days later.

“If we deliver to the level I know we can, it’s going to be a very successful group,” said former England assistant coach Wilkinson, who was appointed last month.

“But we’ve got to get to know each other and I need to get to know the opposition better.”

Wilkinson has also confirmed Jon Grey, number two to previous manager Gemma Grainger, will continue to be part of her coaching staff.

Wales are the highest-ranked side in their Euro qualifying group, which also includes Ukraine.

Wales squad: O Clark (Bristol City), L O’Sullivan (Cardiff), S Kelly (FAW Girls Academy South), R Roberts (Real Betis), C Estcourt (Reading), J Green (Leicester), H Ladd, G Evans, M Davies (all Manchester United), L Woodham (Seattle Reign), E Powell (Bristol City), S Ingle (Chelsea), A Griffiths (Southampton), A James (Seattle Reign), E Cole (FAW Girls Academy South), L Joel (London City), R Rowe (Rangers), F Morgan (Bristol City), J Fishlock (Seattle Reign), C Holland (Liverpool), E Jones (Sunderland), E Hughes (Crystal Palace), M McAteer (Sunderland), K Barton (Charlton), M Griffiths (FAW Girls Academy North), A Denham (Wolves).

