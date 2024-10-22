South Africa welcome back World Cup-winning quartet for autumn internationals

South Africa have included four fit-again World Cup winners in their squad for the November Tests against Wales, Scotland and England.

Utility back Damian Willemse, former Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen, plus locks Franco Mostert and RG Snyman have all recovered from injuries to gain places in a 34-strong squad.

Injuries

There are, though, four absentees because of injury issues, with knee problems sidelining Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Salmaan Moerat, while Steven Kitshoff misses out because of neck trouble and Lood de Jager has a shoulder injury.

The squad, captained by Siya Kolisi, will have a training camp in Jersey as part of preparations to tackle Scotland on November 10, then England six days later and Wales on November 23.

Challenge

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus said: “The November internationals always present a good challenge for us because the teams we will line up against are among the top sides in the world and they play a different brand of rugby to that which we faced in the Rugby Championship.

“We enjoy it because it tests us in a different way and allows us to grow as a team.

“The conditions in the northern hemisphere are also different, which is a new challenge altogether, but we are excited about the tour and to see if we can build on what has been a rewarding season for the team so far.

“Obviously, we will take confidence from winning the Rugby Championship, but the reality is that’s now history and there is no doubt that will motivate the opposition even more to make a strong statement against us.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

