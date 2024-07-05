Southampton sign defender Nathan Wood from Swansea

Southampton have signed central defender Nathan Wood from Swansea.

The England Under-21 international has signed a four-year deal at St Mary’s and is reunited with Russ Martin, who he played under at the Welsh club.

Wood, 22, said: “It’s obviously a massive club, a Premier League club that was in the Championship last season, and to get straight back into the Prem is a big thing. I’m very happy to be here.

“It’s always been an attractive club. Obviously the style of football is a big thing, the coaching is a big thing, and it’s a step up in leagues for me as well.

“It’s a no-brainer really when you put all those things together. It’s quite an easy decision to make.”

Martin added: “Nathan is a player I know and trust from our time together at Swansea, and someone I also tried to sign in my first job at MK Dons.

“He’s a top defender with tremendous physical qualities, great pace and calmness on the ball.”

