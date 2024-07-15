Special message for England fans appears on Welsh beach

It was the morning after the night before and as England woke up with sore heads and nursing broken dreams, the rest of the Celtic nations were not so crestfallen.

In fact, the denizens of Wales, Scotland and Ireland seemed rather chipper for some reason.

It might have had something to do with the fact that despite England fans and the English media reassuring us that ‘It was coming home’, it yet again got lost, and the European Championship instead headed to Spain after a thoroughly deserved 2-1 victory for the Spanish in the final in Berlin last night.

The banter aimed at England was as you would imagine a sight to behold. Seismic in its outpouring, it probably registered on the richter scale.

Nowhere was this more beautifully illustrated than on the beach at Barry Island this morning where a man we can only identify as Wales and Cardiff City fan Miguel (aka X user @mjdo27) demonstrated his advanced level sand illustration skills by etching the words: ‘IT’S NOT COMING HOME’ into the beach.

And it appears this is not the first time he has taken to the beach at Barry Island to relay this message either!

Right who is it that deserves a pint in Barry? pic.twitter.com/mkawsGooKl — Miguel 🇪🇸 (@mjdo27) July 15, 2024

The man behind it pic.twitter.com/Bvfcru1UUG — Miguel 🇪🇸 (@mjdo27) July 15, 2024

