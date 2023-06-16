Spectacular finale in Wales confirmed for Tour of Britain 2023

This year’s Tour of Britain will feature a return to the legendary Caerphilly Mountain climb for the first time since 2013, as part of a spectacular final stage in south Wales.

Stage eight of the Tour, the UK’s biggest cycle race, will see over 100 of the world’s best riders race from Margam Country Park to the finish line in the shadows of Caerphilly Castle on Sunday 10 September.

Far from being a ceremonial procession at the end to the race, the battle to be crowned Tour of Britain champion will go down to the wire thanks to the challenging route, with riders facing a double ascent of the mountain, the gradient of which averages 10.1% across its 1.3 kilometres.

An estimated 10,000 spectators lined the route of this much-loved climb in 2013, the last time it featured in the Tour of Britain.

This year’s race will mark Caerphilly’s fourth appearance as a stage finish, while Margam Country Park is a host venue for the first time.

Stage eight is supported by the Welsh Government as part of an agreement unveiled in 2022 that will see the Tour of Britain and its sister race, the Women’s Tour, each visit Wales in alternate years through to 2026.

Showcase

Dawn Bowden, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the Tour of Britain back again later this year. Wales’ credentials for hosting cycling events are now well-established.

“The Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour are the perfect showcase for our landscape as well as the welcome we provide to the competitors and spectators – and we look forward to working with our Local Authority partners as the Tour of Britain continues to reach new areas Wales. Seeing some of the world’s best riders is also an excellent way of inspiring people to get active and explore Wales on their bikes.”

This year’s Tour will begin in Greater Manchester on Sunday 3 September.

The world’s best riders will also visit north Wales on stage two, which takes place in Wrexham.

East Riding of Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk and Essex will all feature before the much-anticipated finale in Caerphilly.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain race director, added: “Together with the Welsh Government we wanted to design a stage that would combine sporting drama with visiting new areas of the country for the Tour of Britain, and, of course, including the climbs that south Wales is famous for.

“We are confident that, with the help of the Welsh Government and our stakeholders in Wales, we have achieved just that with a route that will take the outcome of the Tour down to the final climb. Stage eight is going to be challenging for these amazing riders, feature a true party atmosphere along the route, and will look incredible on TV for those watching around the world. I cannot wait!”

More details of the race, which is expected to attract over one million spectators, including full stage routes and competing teams, will be announced in the coming weeks.

ITV4 will continue to broadcast live coverage of every stage, as well as a nightly highlights show.

You can follow the Tour of Britain on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or via the event's official website at tourofbritain.co.uk

