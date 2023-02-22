Spoof advert taking a swipe at the WRU appears on Facebook

A spoof advert for the sale of the Parkgate Hotel, which the WRU has a 75% stake in, has appeared on Facebook Marketplace.

The listing takes sideswipes at the crisis at the Welsh Rugby Union, the meeting at the Vale, the game against England and the proposed merger of a region with a team in London, with the seller – a Mr Dai Jones – stressing, ‘Need quick sale due to issues with funds!’

And while the Welsh Rugby union might not see the funny side of it, it does makes for hilarious reading.

The full spoof listing reads: ‘170 bedroom luxury hotel for sale. Will accept offers. City centre location. Barely used. Seemed a good idea at the time.

‘Need quick sale due to issues with funds, need it gone today to be honest or I’m in big trouble on Saturday and I’ve got a big bloke from Swansea staring at me from across the Vale.

‘Also have a region going spare. Some travel agent in Ealing said he was interested, but I’ve not heard from him since.

‘Contact: NWalker@WRU.Wales’

We tried to locate the person who had created the listing, ‘Dai Jones’. However, when we clicked on his profile it leads to a profile with no information – obviously created with the purpose of posting the Facebook Marketplace listing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

