Spurs boss confirms Ben Davis will miss Wales’ upcoming Nation League fixtures

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has confirmed that defender Ben Davies will miss Wales’ upcoming Nation League fixtures against Belgium and Poland.

The 29-year-old sustained a hairline fracture to the bone under his knee during the midweek loss at Sporting Lisbon and will not return to action until after the international break.

Davies has been a key member of Conte’s first-choice XI since the Italian’s appointment in November last year and signed a new one-year contract with the club earlier this summer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Conte said: “[It is] not a serious injury.

“I think after the international he’ll be back because with the national team he is not available.”

Joe Allen

Joe Allen is also set to miss Wales’ final two matches before the World Cup in Qatar after picking up a fresh hamstring issue during Swansea’s 3-0 home win over Hull on Saturday.

The 32-year-old midfielder came off in the 30th minute.

The injury is to the hamstring in his other leg and is not the problem that forced him to ease his way into the season after switching from Stoke to the Swans in the summer.

“It’s his hamstring, but it’s not the one he has done before. That’s why there’s not a huge amount of concern at the minute,” said Swansea boss Russell Martin.

“Joe doesn’t feel it’s a bad one. I think he has a good understanding of his own body and he is hopeful he came off as more of a precaution.

“He felt something, rather than it being a serious injury. We won’t know until we get him scanned, but I would have thought it gives him only a slim chance of being involved on international duty this week.

“The main focus with the international players we have is to try to make sure they are on the plane in November. Joe is really important for us and for Wales, so for everyone’s sake let’s hope it’s nothing too serious.”

