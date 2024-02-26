Star’s chip enterprise: Gerwyn Price wins bid to open chip shop

He’s renowned for dishing out epic darts but now Welsh darts ace Gerwyn Price could soon be serving up chips in his home village.

The former world champion darts player has recorded another memorable victory after he won planning permission to open a new fish and chip shop in his home village – after the council said bulls-aye to his plans.

The Iceman has been given approval to convert a former pharmacy in Markham into a new takeaway, which sounds like just the tonic for fast food fans in the local area.

We don’t yet know how much food at the takeaway will cost but we reckon it would be fitting if something on the menu should cost £1.80.

Neither do we know what the chippy will be named, but our money is on the Double Top takeaway.

Agreeing to the proposals, Caerphilly Council planners said Price’s plans would have “minimal” impact on nearby properties in Abernant Road, and there were “no concerns in terms of neighbour amenity”.

Plans show the roof of the former pharmacy will also be raised slightly, to create an upper-floor area that will become a staff room.

The proposed chip shop could create one full-time and four part-time jobs, according to the planning application submitted to the council.

No neighbours objected to the darts star’s plans.

Caerphilly Council approved the application, subject to several conditions – including that opening hours are limited to 9am-9pm Mondays to Saturdays, and 10am-8pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

