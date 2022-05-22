Watch: Stars come out at Wembley for Wrexham’s FA Trophy Final

It might not have been the score anyone from Wrexham wanted – losing 1-0 to Bromley in the FA Trophy Final.

Despite Wrexham piling on the pressure late in the game, with a stupendous save from the the opposition keeper and a disallowed goal keeping the score to 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bromley’s Michael Cheek, it was no Hollywood ending for the superstar owners.

However, as far as the off the pitch attractions were concerned it was a resounding victory for the Dragons.

Not only did we have co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds gracing Wembley Stadium, but they brought superstar mates David Beckham and Will Ferrell along for the ride.

As our picture shows David Beckham, no stranger to Wembley given his 115 appearances for England, was evidently explaining the finer points of formations and tactics to Ryan Reynolds, while Will Ferrell looked like a man who was still recovering from a transatlantic flight.

It was heartbreak fro Wrexham but bigger games now lie ahead in the team’s quest to return to the Football league with a crucial semi-final playoff next weekend and hopefully a return to London in two weeks for the National league playoff final.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙜 𝙜𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙒𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚𝙮#FATrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/ekY35aewZN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 22, 2022

