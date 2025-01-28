Stevenage trio secure shock victory to end Wrexham unbeaten run at home

A trio of Stevenage goalscorers secured a 3-2 away win over Wrexham to end the Red Dragons’ 22-home game unbeaten run.

The visitors took an early lead when Arthur Okonkwo parried away Jordan Roberts’ shot, and Dan Kemp picked up the rebounded ball and converted from close range.

Jamie Reid found the ball on the edge of the box just before the 20th minute and converted with a powerful finish.

Kemp tried his luck from distance just past the half-hour mark, but his effort whistled over the bar.

A corner ball fell to Ollie Rathbone in the area in the 55th minute. He struck, but his deflected effort found Paul Mullin at the back post, who headed in.

Stevenage got a third with 20 minutes remaining when Kemp laid off to Jake Young, who tucked away from close range.

Elliot Lee sent a late free-kick into the box and Max Cleworth rose highest in the box to meet it and head in, but Stevenage held on for all three points.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

