Stoop to conquer: How Leigh Halfpenny is loving life at Harlequins

Simon Thomas

It was way back in September 2008 that I first interviewed Leigh Halfpenny.

He had just produced a two-try Man of the Match display for the Blues in a 58-0 romp against Connacht at the Arms Park.

He was 19 and in his first full season as a pro. He is 35 now, but still going strong having joined Harlequins following a spell in New Zealand with the Crusaders.

So, when we sat down for a chat at The Stoop this week, the first question was does it feel like 16 years since he started out on what was to prove such an illustrious career?

“It’s gone quick!” he replies, in that familiar softly spoken tone.

“I am doing what I love and I just feel extremely fortunate and privileged to have had the opportunities I have had.

“There are obviously the ups and downs of playing with injury and things, but I feel quite blessed this has been my job.

“As a kid, you grow up watching rugby and dreaming of being able to do that one day. I am still loving it. I just feel really lucky to be in this position and to have had an opportunity to come to Quins and play.”

Toulon

It’s been some journey for the lad from Gorseinon. There were seven years at Cardiff, three with star-studded Toulon, followed by six at the Scarlets. In all, he won 101 caps for Wales at full-back and wing, scoring 801 points, and played in four Tests for the Lions over three tours.

His peak year was 2013 when he was Player of the Six Nations, Player of the Series on the Lions trip Down Under, shortlisted for World Player of the Year and named runner-up to Andy Murray for BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Given everything he has achieved and the toll on his body over the seasons, one wondered whether he might call it a day after his time with the Crusaders was impacted by chest and calf injuries.

But not a bit of it. He has a new gig and he is raring to go again, relishing the prospect of his first taste of the English Premiership.

“Last season was frustrating,” he admits. “I was excited by that opportunity and I really enjoyed the experience of going to New Zealand, but I didn’t get the game time I would have liked because of injury.

“I got back from New Zealand, I got approached and the opportunity came up. I jumped at the chance. Harlequins is a great club with a rich history and I am really excited to be here.

“It’s been fantastic. The players, the coaches have all been really welcoming. They have been superb.

“I feel really lucky and I can’t wait to get out there.

“I have still got that competitiveness and that hunger and desire in me to carry on playing.

“I keep going because I enjoy it so much. The body feels good and I still really enjoy playing.”

Premiership

He continues: “I have watched the Premiership over the years and it’s a great league, with great games and packed crowds.

“Watching it on TV, the atmosphere looks superb. As a player, that’s what you want, to be part of big pressure games and testing yourself against great teams.

“Every game is tough, so I’m really excited about challenging myself in this league. You are always learning different ways of playing and different styles.

“Primarily, I want to play and push for the position. That comes through working hard and earning the right to wear the jersey, because there’s great competition in the back three.

“Alongside that, it’s about helping the younger lads wherever I can and I’m really happy to do that. I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”

It’s been a big summer off the field for father-of-two Halfpenny, as he recently got married.

“It was a great day with lots of friends and family. It went by pretty quick. The weather was good for us, so we were very lucky.”

Now on with the rugby and it’s clear just how happy his new work-mates at Harlequins are to have him on board.

Head coach Danny Wilson sums it up well.

“Leigh has been brought in for three reasons,” said the former Cardiff boss.

“One, his career goes before him in terms of what he’s done as a rugby player. He’s still got a huge amount to offer on the field and that’s his priority, first and foremost. He’ll be keen to get out there and prove himself.

“However, there are two other sides. There’s what he can add to our younger developing players coming through, what he can add to us as a coaching group, what he can add to us as a mentor. He’s one of the best, if not the best, defensive full-backs in world rugby, in terms of positional understanding and covering back-field spaces. What that’s going to do for young players around him is huge.

“The third part of it is he’s a model professional. Anyone who knows Leigh – and I’ve been lucky enough to work with him before – he’s one of the best professionals you’ll come across. That’s a great example for our young players.”

Wyn Jones

Halfpenny will have plenty of fellow Welshmen around him at the Twickenham Stoop, including prop Wyn Jones, his former Scarlets team-mate.

“Leigh has probably achieved everything in the game and he’s still hungry to play,” says Jones.

“He’ll take hours after training kicking. We’re actually going to be living together and I’ve already told him we can’t share lifts as he’ll be about two hours after me, kicking!

“Hats off to him, he’s the ultimate professional.”

Another countryman on the Quins’ books is ex-Cardiff fly-half Jarrod Evans.

Giving his thoughts on Halfpenny, Evans said: “He is quite humble and quite a quiet bloke for someone who has achieved everything, but when you get him on the field, he sort of dials in.

“I have enjoyed having him around. He is so diligent in terms of knowing his role and delivering that, with his extras, his kicking game, his back-field and defence stuff. Every part of what he is is so diligent.

“For someone who has achieved so much to keep doing it is testament to him. He has done it all really, hasn’t he?”

Indeed he has and he hasn’t finished yet.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

