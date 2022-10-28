Striker set to miss Newport’s trip to Northampton Town following injury setback

Newport County Boss Graham Coughlan isn’t expected to make wholesale changes for the trip to Sixfields to take on Northampton Town on Saturday.

Offrande Zanzala is unlikely to feature against the Cobblers after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The striker returned in the EFL Trophy against Southampton last week following almost three months out but is doubtful for the weekend.

Aaron Lewis, Sam Bowen, Hayden Lindley and Chanka Zimba are yet to make the squad under the new manager but are likely to be given a chance to impress over the next few weeks.

Northampton remain without Ben Fox and Danny Hylton .

The pair are banned after Fox was sent off against Leyton Orient and Hylton dismissed in the win at Stevenage.

Tyler Magloire and Josh Eppiah are also out, with Sam Sherring and Ali Koiki injury doubts for boss Jon Brady.

Jonny Maxted has missed the last three games for personal reasons, Sam Hoskins returned to the bench this week while Aaron McGowan is available after injury.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

