Striker Wilfried Bony not expected to turn out for Newport against Doncaster

Former Manchester City and Swansea striker Wilfried Bony made headlines when he turned out for Newport’s development side in midweek, but there is no indication that the Ivorian is preparing for League Two duty.

Bony has been training with the club for fitness since being released by NEC Nijmegen but the first team will have to do without the one-time £28million man despite his late strike in a low-key substitute’s appearance against Swindon.

Instead, Offrande Zanzala could be the man to carry their goalscoring hopes after he capped his return from a hamstring injury with a late winner off the bench at Crewe last Friday.

James Clarke remains in recovery after a knee operation, while Aaron Wildig is ready for action after back trouble.

Doncaster have seen illness affect their preparations this week and will need to check on the availability of those affected.

Boss Danny Schofield revealed a number of players have been affected by a virus but is hoping the impact is manageable.

Defender Joseph Olowo returned as an unused substitute last time out against Walsall and could be ready for a first appearance in more than two months.

Reo Griffiths is also back in training and could feature but Luke Molyneux, Aidan Barlow and Ollie Younger are out.

