Sunderland complete brilliant comeback to take all three points at Swansea

Sunderland overturned a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 at Swansea and climb to third place in the Sky Bet Championship.

Swansea established a healthy lead inside 17 minutes as Zan Vipotnik volleyed home and Liam Cullen dispatched a fabulous free-kick.

But Sunderland levelled through Dan Ballard and Dan Neil – whose previous goals both came in a 2-1 victory against West Brom over 12 months ago – and Jobe Bellingham claimed the winner with his third goal of the season.

Sunderland move to within two points of second-placed Leeds following their draw at Preston.

Swansea drop a place to 10th and have now lost to the top seven in the Championship this season.

The game went ahead after repair work at the Swansea.com Stadium following damage to the East Stand roof caused by Storm Darragh.

Swansea whipped up their own gale inside five minutes as Harry Darling met Matt Grimes’ cross and the ball looped into the air.

Vipotnik took advantage of non-existent Sunderland marking to lash home his fourth Swansea goal.

Cullen soon saw a low effort tipped around a post by Anthony Patterson, but the Wales forward was not to be denied his sixth goal in seven games for club and country.

Bellingham pulled back Goncalo Franco 20 yards out and Cullen, taking over free-kick duties from regular taker Grimes, curled over the wall left-footed.

The ball struck the underside of the crossbar before it bounced down and back into the roof of the net.

Chris Rigg had a shot blocked before the Black Cats were given a 28th-minute lifeline after Swansea goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux headed away from outside his away, despite Bellingham appearing to be offside.

Play was allowed to continue and the visitors won a free-kick as Josh Tymon brought down Patrick Roberts.

Trai Hume delivered into the danger area for Ballard to shake off Josh Key and profit with a diving header.

Ballard took up a more familiar position at the other end to deny Myles Peart-Harris’ before Ben Cabango fired just wide on the turn as Swansea threatened to restore their two-goal cushion.

But in the second half, Sunderland attacked the end that housed their healthy following and that seemed to give them energy.

Dennis Cirkin headed on to the roof of net, Wilson Isidor blazed over from a tight angle and Roberts’ deflected strike ended up in the midriff of Vigouroux.

The intense pressure told after 73 minutes as Grimes lost possession and Neil advanced to find the top corner of Vigouroux’s net with a thumping drive from 25 yards.

Sunderland were in front within two minutes as Rigg sped down the right against tiring defenders.

Bellingham made no mistake with his late run into the area to send the travelling fans wild and reward a commanding second-half performance from the Black Cats.

