Super Sol Bamba shirt sold for cancer charity

Cardiff City Supporters’ Trust has announce that it has produced a special Sol Bamba shirt with all profits to the charity Lymphoma Action.

The shirt is a partnership between the Trust and GB Sportswear, who are kindly producing the shirt at cost.

Sol’s wife Chloe, Cardiff City Football Club and Lymphoma Action have given the go-ahead for the production of the shirt which has an iconic image of Sol on the front and his name and 14, his first number at the club, on the back.

Trust Board Member Jonathan Hicks and Trust chair Keith Morgan have worked closely with GB Sportswear to have the shirt manufactured. GB Sportswear is also organising a video/photo shoot this coming week.

Trust Chair Keith Morgan (pictured) said: “Sol was a Cardiff City icon and this T-shirt is a marvellous tribute to Sol. We’re sure Cardiff City fans will love this shirt and we expect huge demand. S, I would urge fans to order as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“We’d like to sincerely thank GB Sportswear, a local firm, for taking on the crucial task of creating this iconic T-shirt at cost basis, which means all profits from the sale will go straight to Lymphoma Action.”

The t-shirt costs £20 plus postage and packing and you can order via www.gb-sportswear.com/sol-bamba

