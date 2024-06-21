Surrey cruise to nine-wicket victory over hapless Glamorgan

South Group leaders Surrey crushed Glamorgan by nine wickets after a superb bowling performance at the Kia Oval.

Spearheaded by the pace of Gus Atkinson, Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson, the hosts managed to restrict the Welsh county to just 107 for nine from their 20 overs.

Atkinson finished with three for 19, Abbott followed up his five for 18 against Middlesex 24 hours earlier by taking three for 25 and his fellow Australian, left-arm quick Johnson, picked up one for 16 from his four overs.

Tailender

Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 20 and tailender Chris Sole made the next highest score with 15 not out, and Glamorgan’s total was put into context as Surrey rushed to 108 for one in reply in only nine overs.

Dan Lawrence and Dom Sibley launched Surrey’s chase with a fusillade of boundaries as the opening pair added 53 inside a 62-run powerplay.

Sibley went on to 43 not out after Lawrence holed out to deep square leg on 27 and Laurie Evans then arrived to play some wonderful shots in a 13-ball unbeaten 31.

It was Surrey’s sixth win from eight Vitality Blast group games while, for Glamorgan, it was a sixth defeat from eight matches in the competition.

Glamorgan’s innings began badly and never really recovered. Openers Kiran Carlson (1) and Sam Northeast (4) both fell in the second over as Atkinson took wickets with his first and fourth balls.

Reward

Abbott’s introduction for the sixth over brought an immediate reward when Colin Ingram swung at his first ball and was bowled for eight.

Glamorgan were only 34 for three at the end of the powerplay and the struggle continued against spin as Lawrence snared Labuschagne for 20 and Cameron Steel also bowled his leg breaks accurately.

Ben Kellaway reached 11 before Johnson’s return accounted for him, caught at mid wicket in the 11th over, and Dan Douthwaite (7) was beaten by a leg-cutter from Abbott and nicked behind.

Jordan Clark saw Chris Cooke miscue to cover to go for 13 and Glamorgan’s demise continued when Andy Gorvin (5) edged Abbott behind.

Mason Crane made only six before nicking Atkinson behind and Glamorgan only made it to three figures thanks to 14 runs in the final over.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

