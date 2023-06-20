Surrey secure fifth win in six Blast matches by crushing injury-hit Glamorgan

Surrey made their highest T20 score at the Kia Oval as they crushed understrength Glamorgan by 81 runs to chalk up a fifth win in their last six Vitality Blast South Group games.

Opener Will Jacks top-scored with 69, his third fifty in this season’s competition, and there were cameos from Laurie Evans (40) and Sunil Narine (36) to lay the platform for a brutal assault by the Curran brothers in the closing overs.

Sam cleared the ropes six times as he smashed 59 off 22 balls and Tom contributed 23 off 13 as they plundered 80 runs from the last 33 deliveries before the former was bowled looking to ramp Jamie McIlroy off the final ball of the innings.

Surrey’s 238 for five was also the third highest score in their T20 history.

Debuts

Glamorgan, whose injury issues meant they gave debuts to three players, also conceded their third highest score in the format. They made 157 for eight in reply but despite this defeat still have a chance of reaching the knockout stages with four games to go.

With the influential Colin Ingram injured, Glamorgan have brought in New Zealand batter Cam Fletcher on a short-term basis. Fletcher has been playing in the Bradford League for New Farnley, while batter Will Smale and right-armer Andy Gorvin were also making their debuts for the county in T20.

Gorvin was the only bowler whose economy rate was below 10 an over as Surrey, put in on a green-tinged pitch, cruised along at 12 an over for most of their innings.

Jacks and Evans had 64 up in the powerplay before Evans, who made 118 when the teams met in Cardiff earlier this month, was superbly caught by wicketkeeper Chris Cooke cutting leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou in the seventh over just when he was starting to cut loose.

Glamorgan briefly stemmed the flow in the middle of the innings by claiming three wickets in 11 balls.

Jacks, who had hit eight fours and two sixes, cut to backward point and Narine (36 off 18) holed out to long off to give Hatzoglou two wickets in five balls. Jamie Overton top-edged a pull but that brought the Curran brothers together and the fun began.

McIlroy was hit for five sixes in his final two overs and Hatzoglou two, with Sam Curran unveiling some eye-catching shots and clean hitting, the highlight the successive sixes off McIlroy down the ground in the final over as he passed fifty in the format for the 14th time. His was also Surrey’s joint-third quickest fifty (18 balls) in T20.

Asked to score at 12.25 an over, Glamorgan had little option but to attack but no one could play the substantial innings – or do so quickly enough – to give them a chance.

Kiran Carlson was caught on the square-leg boundary in Sam Curran’s first over; fellow opener Smale hit 27 off 16 balls only to drive Gus Atkinson’s slower ball to Tom Curran at long on; and debutant wicketkeeper Josh Blake took a brilliant one-handed catch to his right to remove Sam Northeast.

Billy Root (31) added 48 for the fourth wicket with Cooke, who top-scored with 49 off 28 balls before holing out off Chris Jordan. The Surrey skipper finished with four for 21 and Narine picked up two for 25.

