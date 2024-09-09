Sussex dominate on day one against Glamorgan as they eye promotion

Sussex began their bid for a victory which would virtually clinch promotion to Division One of the Vitality County Championship in impressive fashion as they bowled out Glamorgan for 186.

Left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat returned figures of four for 52 before the hosts made their opponents suffer in the field as Tom Haines (48) and Daniel Hughes (57 not out) put on 110 for the first wicket.

Glamorgan missed their rested opening bowler Timm van der Gugten as Sussex ended the first day on 121 for one, just 65 runs behind.

Unadkat struck with the third delivery of his opening over, having Asa Tribe caught by Hughes at short leg.

Breakthrough

He made another breakthrough in his third over when he knocked back Sam Northeast’s middle stump via an inside edge.

Glamorgan lost their third wicket at 70 when Colin Ingram played forward defensively and lost his middle stump to a sharp delivery from Henry Crocombe, who had Billy Root caught at second slip by Tom Clark in his next over.

Glamorgan went to lunch on 91 for four, with the battling Kiran Carlson unbeaten on 48.

Medium-pacer Tom Clark struck twice in three balls after lunch, Ben Kellaway gloving one down the leg-side and before Kiran Carlson was also caught behind, having made 56.

Ollie Robinson got in on the act when he bowled Chris Cooke, but Glamorgan did not fold as Dan Douthwaite and James Harris produced an obdurate 16-over stand that yielded 49 runs.

But Unadkat had Douthwaite caught behind for 41 and he struck again four balls later to dismiss Andy Gorvin, giving wicket-keeper John Simpson his fourth catch of the innings.

When Harris was bowled by off-spinner Jack Carson Glamorgan had lost their last three wickets for two runs.

Haines almost played on early in his innings and Hughes was badly dropped by Root on eight, but both went on to punish the Glamorgan attack before Haines fell just before the close.

