Sutton keep pace with play-off contenders after victory at Newport

Sutton kept pace with the Sky Bet League Two play-off contenders with a 2-0 win at Newport.

The hosts’ relegation fears have been eased in recent weeks by a five-game unbeaten run, but they were undone on home soil by a goal in each half from Coby Rowe and Alistair Smith.

Rowe bundled in the opener in the ninth minute after the Exiles failed to clear a corner, which they felt should never have been awarded.

Sutton goalkeeper Jack Rose denied Offrande Zanzala and Charlie McNeill midway through the first half before Priestley Farquharson headed against the post.

The home side continued to press for an equaliser after the break, but Sutton instead doubled their advantage against the run of play on 65 minutes.

Smith picked up the ball on the edge of the area and beat goalkeeper Joe Day with a perfectly placed effort into the bottom corner.

Substitute Omar Bogle almost got County back in the game a minute later, but he was denied by the excellent Rose.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

