Swans boss frustrated after home draw against struggling Barnsley

Swansea manager Russell Martin conceded his side – now seven points off the top six with five games to play – were below par in the draw against Barsley.

Claudio Gomes fired the Tykes ahead in the 54th minute in south Wales, but Olivier Ntcham equalised 10 minutes later.

The result left Barnsley 10 points from safety, with relegation rivals Reading and Peterborough both winning on Friday.

“We lacked the energy and intensity of the last three games,” Martin said. “We conceded a real poor goal, but our mentality was good when we dragged ourselves back into it.

“It’s really frustrating that we’ve dropped two points. We created some great chances, but we lacked a bit of composure and calmness.

“We have five games left to make a real impact on our position in the table. I think the whole season has been about learning.

“I think the players have learnt a hell of a lot. I’ve learnt a lot throughout the season, all of us have as a coaching staff.

“All of it prepares us really well and puts us in a much better position for next season, especially the way the players have learnt and grown together.”

