Swans’ boss Luke Williams: ‘We collapsed and it was unacceptable’

Swansea head coach Luke Williams was bitterly disappointed with his side’s finish to the game in the 5-1 defeat at Norwich after making a respectable start to it.

“I thought we were marginally the better side in the first half but then we concede a goal at a dreadful time and go in behind,” he said.

“Then after we equalise they score almost immediately, another dreadful time to concede.

“After that the will to compete seemed to leave the players and it was a terrible end to the game for us. We collapsed and it was unacceptable – I just feel sorry for the fans who made the long journey today – they must be sick of the sight of me right now.

“It has been a poor run of results and it’s important we bounce back quickly because we are looking over our shoulders at the teams below us now.”

Norwich head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup was delighted to see Josh Sargent back among the goals as his side recorded a thumping 5-1 win over Swansea at Carrow Road.

Starting a game for the first time since picking up a groin injury in October, the American produced two well-taken strikes to set the Canaries on the road to victory after successive defeats on the road at high-flying Sheffield United and Leeds.

“Josh is a quality striker and we have obviously missed him – you could see what a difference he made today,” said Thorup.

“He is a big voice in the dressing room and a big player on the pitch. They were two quality finishes and he also showed how good he is running behind defenders and finding space.

“It’s great to have him back but we have to careful with him after a long spell out – it was 65 minutes maximum for him today whatever happened.”

Commitment

As for the game he added: “I think the headline today was the attitude and hard work of the players after a tough week.

“To be fair I don’t think it was a 5-1 game and I was not super impressed with our performance. There were things we could have done better but the commitment of the players was top class.”

A low-key first half ended with Sargent firing Norwich ahead after being picked out unmarked in the area by Emiliano Marcondes.

Swansea equalised just past the hour mark when top scorer Liam Cullen headed in Josh Key’s cross but the hosts went in front almost immediately as Sargent produced another assured finish into the bottom corner.

The Swans fell apart after that, conceding three more goals in the final 15 minutes.

Lewis Dobbin caught Key in possession before running through to make it 3-1, substitute Ante Crnac outmuscled new boy Hannes Delcroix to stretch the lead and Marcondes tapped home after Crnac’s lob had come back off the crossbar.

