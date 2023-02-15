Swansea battle to tense victory over 10-man Blackpool

Matty Sorinola scored Swansea’s first and created their winner as they nervously overcame 10-man Blackpool.

The visitors remain bottom of the table, but managed to level through Sonny Carey despite losing Charlie Patino to a second yellow card in the 57th minute.

Swansea move up to 12th – five points adrift of the play-offs – but they were clinging on at the end as Carey struck the post.

Mick McCarthy’s Blackpool may have given themselves reason for optimism after grinding out back-to-back draws following three successive defeats, but they began nervously.

The visitors took a sigh of relief when a reckless handball by Callum Connolly in the opening minute led to a yellow card, rather than red, and there were more anxieties to follow.

Swansea striker Joel Piroe was soon set up from 25 yards and his low drive was tipped away by scrambling Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

The Tangerines rarely threatened themselves in the opening period, with front man Jerry Yates an isolated figure.

The Swans had produced moments of fluency and they went ahead in the 21st minute from a sweeping move that began on the edge of their box.

Ryan Manning’s cross from the left eventually found wing-back Sorinola and he swivelled neatly to fire a low volley past Maxwell.

Manning continued to find space and the lead should have been increased when another delivery was pushed into Oli Cooper’s path by Maxwell.

This time, though, the midfielder’s finish was wayward.

Shaky

Blackpool continued to look shaky at the back and Piroe struck the post on the half hour mark, before Maxwell denied Manning from the rebound.

The only flicker of threat from the bottom club came from Josh Bowler, who twice forced Andy Fisher into saves before the break.

Bowler continued to pose the only danger to Swansea but McCarthy’s side made their challenge far steeper in the 57th minute when Patino was dismissed for a second yellow card after a foul on Sorinola.

Swansea’s scorer should have taken further retribution when a Manning cross picked him out but his shot was saved by Maxwell.

It proved costly as moments later Carey levelled things up for Blackpool in the 70th minute.

The midfielder latched onto Yates’ cross and finished calmly after a neat back heel from Ian Poveda had carved open the home defence.

But Blackpool’s joy was short-lived as within three minutes the Swans eased back in front through an own goal by Connolly.

Sorinola’s cross was awkward, but Connolly made a hash of his clearance to send the ball into his own net.

There was still time for Blackpool to mount plenty of late pressure and Carey struck the left hand upright.

