Swansea booed off as miserable run continues

Russell Martin acknowledged his frustration as his sides miserable run of results continued against Rotherham.

Swansea’s fall from grace has seen them slump from fourth to 15th since October with only three wins in 20 games.

Relegation-threatened Rotherham came from behind to earn a draw for the first time this season and had chances to snatch all three points as the Swans were booed off.

It was Chiedozie Ogbene’s amazing flick, while flat on his back in front of goal, that levelled things up in the 52nd minute after Joel Piroe had opened the scoring in the first half, enabling the Millers to back up their 2-1 home win over Sunderland last week with another point.

Andy Fisher’s legs came to the rescue for the home side in the 79th minute when he blocked a shot from point-blank range by Georgie Kelly.

Martin said: “We’re disappointed and frustrated with the performance. There is so much anxiety in our game, and anxiety and fear kills creativity and freedom – I’ve been there as a player.

“When we finally got a grip on the game and changed shape, I thought it would settle everyone down. Then we conceded a rubbish goal.

“We didn’t have any real period of sustained pressure in their final third. That comes from recent results and the performance tonight carried on from the Stoke game last Tuesday.

“There was not enough courage but that is completely understandable with the young guys out there. We need something to kick-start us again.

“They dug in and got a point tonight and that’s not the standard we want. The only way we are going to get through it is by being braver than we were tonight.

“We need people to be all in between now and the end of the season, because I think we have too many lads who are already focusing on the summer and what’s going to happen with their situation.

“That’s not conducive to high performance.”

