Swansea boss Luke Williams happy with a point against West Brom

West Brom were denied their first win at Swansea since 2018 and back to back wins for the first time since September. As for the Swans, they were just happy to have taken something from the game following their 4-0 hammering at Portsmouth in midweek.

“I think we deserved a draw because I don’t think there was a huge amount in the game either way. Both teams looked very tired but I think we were value for a point,” said Swans boss Williams.

“Liam Cullen has played a lot of minutes and he was starting to look tired and the pitch was heavy. He’d just started to lose his energy and that’s why I brought on Joey Allen, who is a special player.

“Some players are a full-back or a winger or a midfielder and some are just footballers. Joe Allen is just a footballer – he knows how to handle himself in all different scenarios.”

West Brom interim boss Chris Brunt admitted his side’s 1-1 draw at Swansea felt like a loss after his side had led up until the 93rd minute.

Welsh veteran Joe Allen popped up on the six-yard box to head home an equaliser that earned Swansea another late point, after Myles Peart-Harris struck an added-time winner in the 2-1 victory over Luton in their previous home game.

Tom Fellows looked to have given the Baggies victory with his 66th-minute strike.

“There are good draws and bad draws and that’s probably a bad draw for us. Everyone is gutted in the changing room,” said Brunt.

“There were a few tired bodies out there and unfortunately we just couldn’t deal with that last ball into our box.

“We’ve played five games in the last 14 days and we have asked the players to go to their limits and it has been difficult for everyone involved.

“On the whole I don’t think we deserved that. We created a lot of opportunities, asked questions of them throughout the game but let ourselves down in the final third.

“We started a little bit slower than them in the first 15 minutes and they put us under a bit of pressure but once we got to grips with the game everything we had spoken about went well.

“On another day we might have picked the right option and scored a couple more goals. We felt quite comfortable at 1-0 but when you don’t get a second goal to kill it off anything like that is possible.

“We had defended that scenario well all game and that was the one time someone got in between our lads in the box and Joe Allen is an experienced guy and finished it well. It half feels like a defeat but we’ve had a difficult period of games.”

