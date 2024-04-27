Swansea boss Luke Williams thrilled with draw at Norwich

Swansea head coach Luke Williams was hugely impressed with his side’s showing in a 2-2 draw with Norwich at Carrow Road

“There is so much quality in the Norwich side so to come here and put in that level of performance was very pleasing,” he said.

“We didn’t just come here to defend, to try and stop them, we were brave on the ball to get ourselves into some good positions and also showed a tremendous amount of endeavour to come away with what I thought was a deserved point.

“There were some great blocks in there and a couple of headers off the line.

“Hard work is the very least the fans deserved after coming from one country, and crossing the length of another, to support us.

“Now the target is to win the last one and send everyone into the summer feeling positive.”

A win would have confirmed a place in the Championship play-offs for the Canaries but their destiny is still in their own hands ahead of next Saturday’s trip to Birmingham.

Matt Grimes’ penalty secured a share of the spoils after Norwich, who had trailed to Jamie Paterson’s strike, had hit back to lead through Gabriel Sara and Josh Sargent.

Wagner said: “I thought that was a proper performance. Last week against Bristol City we were not happy how we played but today we were back to our normal levels.

“There was plenty of desire, hunger and intensity on show and we created lots of opportunities and the fact we were not clinical enough when we got them is the reason we didn’t get the win we deserved.

“If we need one more performance, one more result, to finish in the play-offs then I have every confidence in this group to go out and do that.”

Norwich might have to do without the influential Ashley Barnes going forward after the veteran limped off following a 15-minute cameo as a substitute.

“Ashley has been carrying an Achilles problem for a few weeks and today he suffered a calf strain, so we will have to wait to see how long he will out,” added Wagner.

An entertaining match saw the visitors take the lead on 24 minutes when Paterson finished a slick attack with a powerful finish.

Norwich were ahead by half-time, however, with Sara equalising with a 25-yard thunderbolt and Sargent making it 16 for the season by heading in Sara’s inch-perfect cross at the back post.

Swansea restored parity eight minutes after the interval, Grimes slotting home from the penalty spot after Angus Gunn’s foul on Ronald.

They had a few scares after that, with Shane Duffy twice seeing headers cleared off the line, but held on for a deserved point.

