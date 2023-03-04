Swansea boss praises players’ fight after red card in Luton defeat

Swans boss Russell Martin and Luton Town assistant Richie Kyle were sent off for an altercation on the touchline in stoppage time as the Hatters secured a 1-0 win to boost their play-off hopes.

The hosts claimed all three points courtesy of Carlton Morris’s 14th goal of the season in the 39th minute, to climb up to fifth in the Championship.

Early on Luton went close to breaking the deadlock through Morris’s header which was saved by Andy Fisher, while Gabe Osho blazed over, before Morris had his goal from a matter of yards when Fisher could not hold Alfie Doughty’s cross.

After the break, Swansea improved, Oli Cooper scooping over, and sub Liam Cullen having a goal disallowed for offside.

Allan Campbell nearly made it 2-0, his header well saved, before Martin and Kyle were sent off.

The latest reverse extends a slump which has seen City record just three wins in 19 games.

Intensity

Reflecting on the result, Martin said: “Second half, we changed formation and I liked the performance, the energy, the intensity, the fight, the aggressive mentality of the players with and without the ball.

“We didn’t quite make enough clear-cut chances with that, but we scored a good goal which was onside, gets disallowed, which is really frustrating.

“I can accept defeat if we show that fight, show that mentality, show that togetherness and show that energy and the courage to play, which they did on a really difficult pitch in the second half.

“I loved that, so we need more of that.

“The fans’ energy was excellent, they were brilliant, so we’re disappointed we haven’t got something from the game but the performance has energised me, especially second half.”

On his sending off, the Swansea boss said: “I’m watching the action at the end, Rob’s (Luton boss Rob Edwards) jumped on the pitch, I told him to get off the pitch.

“I really like Rob, he’s an ex-team-mate of mine, and then Richie got involved, so I sort of nudged him and pushed him away really, to get out of the way and not create that.

“Then it ended up in two red cards which I’m not convinced are necessary really but it was what it is.”

