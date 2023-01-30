Support our Nation today - please donate here
Swansea City condemns ‘vile’ racist abuse of striker Michael Obafemi on social media

30 Jan 2023 1 minute read
Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi celebrates his goal to make it 4-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture by Simon Galloway / PA Wire

Swansea have said they are “sickened” by “disgusting” racist social media abuse aimed at Michael Obafemi following his loan switch to Burnley.

The 22-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 52 appearances for Swansea, has joined Vincent Kompany’s side until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent transfer.

Swansea say the offensive posts have been reported to South Wales Police.

In a statement, the Welsh club said: “Swansea City is aware of disgusting racist abuse posted on social media in relation to Michael Obafemi’s loan move to Burnley.

“The club is sickened by the vile language used in the offending posts, and is working to identify those responsible and take the strongest possible action.

“The matter has been reported to South Wales Police, who are investigating. There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in society or football.”

George Thomas
George Thomas
2 hours ago

Good on the club for making a clear statement but such, such a shame this was a statement needed to be made. We need to be better than this.

