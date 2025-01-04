Swansea City legend receives honorary degree

Swansea University has awarded Swansea City legend Lee Trundle an honorary degree.

The accolade was presented during the University’s winter graduation ceremony on Monday 9 December, honouring his enduring legacy and significant influence on both the city and its community.

Over four memorable years at Swansea City from 2003 to 2007, Lee dazzled fans with his creativity, skill, and goal-scoring prowess, netting an impressive 78 goals in 146 appearances.

His trademark flair and showboating captured the hearts of supporters and earned him a unique place in British football culture.

Regularly featured on television programs like Soccer AM, Lee became one of the most recognised and talked-about players outside the Premier League.

Move to Wales

Born in Huyton, Liverpool, Lee’s footballing journey began far from the spotlight, playing in the English non-league system with clubs including Burscough, Chorley, and Stalybridge Celtic.

In 2000, his move to Welsh Premier League side Rhyl marked the start of his connection with Welsh football.

After leaving Swansea City, he joined Bristol City, enjoyed loan spells at Leeds United and a return to Swansea, and later played for Neath, where he scored 26 goals in 59 matches.

Although Lee retired from professional football at the age of 36, his passion for the game saw him return to the field with Llanelli Town, where he achieved back-to-back promotions.

His enduring career has since included appearances for Welsh clubs such as Haverfordwest County, Trefelin BGC, Ammanford, and Mumbles Rangers, cementing his legacy as a figurehead of Welsh football.

“Blessed”

In July 2013, Lee’s career took another direction in a move which saw him return to the then Liberty Stadium where he was appointed Swansea City’s Club Ambassador, a role that he has embraced wholeheartedly ever since.

His sincerity and enthusiasm, particularly in working with the community, has a positive effect on the projects being delivered across the city and beyond.

On receiving his honorary award, Lee said: “It’s an absolute honour to receive this prestigious award and I would like to sincerely thank all at Swansea University.

“When I first moved to Swansea in 2003, I could never have imagined that this city would become my home and a place that I would have so much affinity and affection for.

“Whilst most people would know me for my exploits on a football pitch, my bond with Swansea and its community runs far, far deeper.

“I am blessed to now call this area my home and I look forward to continuing to work within the community and the University moving forward.”

