Sport

Swansea confirm departure of Cameroon midfielder Olivier Ntcham

14 Aug 2023 1 minute read
Swansea City’s Olivier Ntcham celebrates scoring against Norwich last season. Photo Joe Giddens PA Images

Swansea have confirmed the departure of Cameroon midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

The 27-year-old joined Swansea on a free transfer in September 2021 following a four-year spell at Celtic and scored 12 goals in 82 appearances.

“All regulatory paperwork required to be submitted by Swansea City regarding the player’s exit has now been completed,” the Sky Bet Championship club said in a statement.

Samsunspor posted pictures on their social media channels on August 8 announcing that Ntcham had signed a three-year contract at the Turkish Super Lig club.

