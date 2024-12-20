Swansea council to invest in Ospreys new home ground

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

Swansea council will invest in the city’s famous St Helen’s sports ground to help create a new stadium for the Ospreys rugby club.

Its cabinet decided in closed session last week that it would continue to work with the regional rugby side on their move next year from the Swansea.com Stadium. The investment will come with conditions.

The council said the new facilities at St Helen’s cricket and rugby ground could also be used by other clubs and the community. It added that Swansea Cricket Club was working to find a suitable alternative venue, allowing it to celebrate its 150th season at St Helen’s next summer before moving.

Ambition

Announcing the cabinet decision, council leader Rob Stewart said it was committed to working with Ospreys to achieve their ambition of playing at St Helen’s next season.

He said: “We have significant ambitions for a sports science park in Swansea and the Ospreys’ commitment to a long-term future in Swansea aligns with this. We’re working hard with them and other key stakeholders to make these visions come to fruition. There remains more work to do but our discussions with all stakeholders continue to be positive – and I thank all of them for their ongoing work with us.”

Ospreys are finalising the proposed layout of the site before submitting the designs to the council for planning approval.

Delighted

The club’s chief executive office Lance Bradley said he was delighted with the cabinet’s decision and that he was confident the club could meet the conditions the authority has stipulated.

“We remain on course to commence construction of phase one in spring 2025, with the aim of taking the field by that winter,” said Mr Bradley. “While that means we’ll be playing our first block of games of the 2025-26 season elsewhere, we know it’ll be worth the wait for our supporters. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone home.

“This redevelopment will also be great news for both Swansea RFC and Swansea University, as they will both be continuing to play games at St Helen’s.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

