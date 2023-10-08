Swansea defender Ben Cabango ruled out of Wales squad with hamstring injury

Ben Cabango has been ruled out of Wales’ upcoming internationals to add to Robert Page’s defensive concerns.

Cabango sustained a hamstring injury in Swansea’s 2-1 win over Norwich and subsequently missed Saturday’s 3-1 win at Plymouth, and has now withdrawn from the Wales squad.

Page has called in Wycombe’s Joe Low, 21, who is yet to make his senior debut for Wales after first stepping up from the under-21s in the summer.

Page already had one significant concern at the back with Chris Mepham named in the group despite not featuring for Bournemouth since the September internationals due to an unspecified injury.

Wales are due to host Gibraltar in a friendly on Wednesday night before their Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Croatia on Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

