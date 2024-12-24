Swansea defender Ben Cabango signs new long-term contract

Wales international Ben Cabango has signed a new contract with Swansea, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 24-year-old defender’s previous deal had been due to expire at the end of the season, but he has now committed his future to the club until the summer of 2028.

‘Progress’

Cabango, who has played in every game this season, said: “I’m really happy to have signed a new contract with Swansea City.

“I’ve been here for a long time and I’m so happy and comfortable. I really want to see Swansea City progress as a club.

“The fans mean a lot to me, obviously. I’ve been here since I was young now and they’ve treated me like one of their own.

“It means a lot to hear my song getting sung every game in the corner.”

