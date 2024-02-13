Swansea manager labels his team ‘timid’ and ‘scared’ in Leeds rout

By Phil Blanche, PA Sport

Swansea remain seven points above the relegation zone after a 4-0 home defeat to Leed and have won only one of Luke Williams’ six league games in charge.

Williams said: “It was a tough evening because we did not compete properly. Too timid.

“You cannot play like that. We played as if we were too scared to press and we allowed them time at the back of the pitch.

“We caused ourselves huge problems and then when we got in close contact, we didn’t win enough tackles.

“If we’re going to compete with these top teams we have to play a top model of football and that requires intensity and bravery.

“But you can’t compete against Leeds playing like that.”

Meanwhile, Leeds boss Daniel Farke praised his players’ “perfect” approach after Leeds’ convincing victory to climb into the top two of the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds secured a seventh-consecutive league victory in south-west Wales before the added bonus of Southampton’s 3-1 defeat at Bristol City allowed them to move back into the automatic promotion places.

“The win is just about us and what we do, our points tally,” Leeds boss Farke said when asked about Southampton’s first defeat since September 23.

“If you want to finish in the top positions, you need a special amount of wins and average points per game.

“We have a better average of two at the moment and that is quite impressive.

“In the last 20 years, above two points per game was always enough in position one.

“It will be difficult with (leaders) Leicester, but overall our record is really impressive and the best that the club has had in its history at this moment.”

Crysencio Summerville and former Swansea striker Joel Piroe – who was promoted from the bench moments before kick-off after Patrick Bamford suffered a leg injury during the warm-up – rewarded a positive Leeds start inside 10 minutes.

Wilfried Gnonto added another before the break and wrapped up matters with his fourth goal in as many games, 18 minutes from time.

Farke said: “It was a massive win for us. Swansea are normally a really good possession side and we needed to be spot on with our pressing – and we were.

“Our players executed the game plan in a perfect way. We prepared our final pass very well and we did that in the first half.

“In the second half, we could have been more aggressive. We allowed them a few half chances and crosses.

“But overall, we scored four goals and kept another clean sheet. It was pretty impressive.

“In terms of how we executed the game plan, it was the most disciplined and spot-on performance of the season.”

