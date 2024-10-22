Swansea boss Luke Williams rues missed opportunities in Sheffield Wednesday stalemate

Swansea manager Luke Williams saw his side labour to an uninspiring 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday and reiterated what has become a constant refrain in his post-match press conferences – his side have to work on creating more chances.

“I don’t really have much to talk about. It certainly wasn’t a classic,” he said.

“Fair to say it was a tough, scrappy game with not too many chances either way.

“We hit the woodwork early on and that was a big chance to go ahead and to change the flow of the game.

“Wednesday started the second half very brightly, but we managed that period well.

“If you allow the players to engage with the fans here it can be a daunting place. We used the ball to quieten the crowd and dull the atmosphere.”

Williams added: “We came here to win, but we knew we had to be staunch in our defending.

“I think both sides deserved the point. Chances were at a premium for both teams and for us personally we have to work on that.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl felt his side need to be sharper offensively in the stalemate at Hillsborough.

Both sides hit the woodwork in a game filled with errors and little in the way of goalmouth action.

“We invested a lot, got ourselves on the edge of the box, but missed a lot of opportunities,” Rohl said.

“Our biggest issue is we had no shots on target. This is the difference between being in our position and the top half of the table.

“As a group we want to do better and we want to win games and with this everyone needs to take responsibility.

“We played against a team who look to keep possession, but I am a little bit disappointed because we had chances and we have missed an opportunity to take points and move up the table.

“We are not ready in attacking situations and we have to be sharper. We have to make more runs into the box, be the one to score the goal, be the hero.”

Rohl added: “I believe in this group and I know we can do it. I have seen how we’ve improved since the loss at Millwall but we want to win games.

“At the moment, it is difficult to create chances against us. We were good defensively and got a clean sheet which is a good step.

“We keep working. It is a long season and I am convinced with these performances we can change our direction in the table.”

Wednesday move up one place to 17th, while Swansea remain in 13th.

