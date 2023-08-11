Swansea sign Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino on loan

Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino has completed a season-long loan move to Swansea.

The 19-year-old trained with his new team-mates on Thursday and could make his debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match against West Brom.

Patino, who joined the Gunners from Luton in 2015, spent last season with Blackpool, where he made 37 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals.

“I’m really excited and can’t wait to get started,” Patino said on the club website.

“Swansea are a really good team with the ball in and out of possession. It just made me want to be part of it this year.

“I think this is a good place to help me develop, and I just want to get the team in the best possible position this year.

“I think learning on the pitch from a lot of experienced players at Blackpool was massive for me. And at Swansea as well, there’s a lot of experienced players and it will be great to learn from them.”

