Swansea sign defender Josh Key from Exeter on initial three-year deal

Swansea have signed versatile defender Josh Key from Exeter on an initial three-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who has spent the last eight years on the Grecians’ books, can play full-back, wing-back or as a winger and is Michael Duff’s second signing since taking charge of the Swans.

The Welsh club hold an option for another 12 months through to 2027 should Key impress.

As Key is 23, Exeter are due compensation, and negotiations are ongoing on a figure, Swansea said on their website.

