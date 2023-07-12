Swansea sign striker Jerry Yates from Blackpool

Swansea have signed striker Jerry Yates from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the option of a further 12 months with the Welsh club.

He becomes the Swans’ third addition of the summer transfer window following the signings of Josh Ginnelly and Josh Key.

Yates came through the youth ranks at hometown Doncaster before moving to Rotherham and then joining the Seasiders in 2020 after loan spells with Harrogate Railway, Harrogate Town, Carlisle and Swindon.

He has scored 76 goals in 262 career appearances including 15 last season, but was unable to prevent Blackpool’s relegation to League One.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Kyle Joseph has moved in the opposite direction, joining the Seasiders for an undisclosed fee.

